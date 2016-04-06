Liberia’s Student Union President Indicted For Rape

Monrovia - After 41 days behind bars, embattled President of the Liberia Student Union (LINSU) was indicted on December 30 for statutory rape.

Varney Jarsey, however, seems to have been left alone in his legal battle as his family lawyers say they’ve not been invited to plead his case.

According to the indictment which was crafted by the grand jurors of Montserrado County, 30-year-old Jarsey raped the 15-year-old under loud music upon her return with a loaf of bread he had sent her to buy for him.

According to the indictment, Jarsey intentionally left his living room where he was when he sent her and went into his room awaiting her to bring the bread.

The 15-year-old told Police investigators that when she entered Jarsey’s room, he immediately locked the door pushed her onto his bed and forcibly penetrated her, while the music was intentionally turned up load so that no one could hear her shout or calling for help.

The indicted indicated that Jarsey admitted to Police investigators that he had some sort of interaction with the victim on the same date and time she claimed to have been raped.

The indictment disclosed that details from the medical report were consistent with the accusations levied against Jarsey.

According to the medical report which was submitted to the Police, the victim hymen had multiple scars.

Her private part, according to medical report, was widely dilated with whitish discharge.

Jarsey was also in flight as of the date of complaint till November 15 when he reported himself to the Police upon a call from Inspector General of Police where he voluntarily admitted that he interacted with the victim on the crime scene on the said date and time of the crime.

The LINSU President is being held in pretrial detention at the Monrovia Central Prison. It is not clear when his trial will commence.