Sheba Brown, John Ballout, Others Resurfaces in Government

Monrovia – President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has made several appointments in government affecting the Ministries of Finance, Information, Agriculture, Internal Affairs, as well as the Land Authority, Small Arms and Anti-Corruption Commissions.
Those appointed are:
|
Land Authority
|
|
Dr. Cecil T. O. Brandy
|
Chairperson
|
Ms. Ellen Pratt
|
Vice- Chair, Administration/Customer Service
|
Mrs. Kau Kidau Fahnbulleh
|
Commissioner, Land Use/Management
|
Atty. J. Adams Manobah
|
Commissioner, Land Policy &Planning
|
Dr. Samuel A. Gooding
|
Commissioner, Land Administration
|
Small Arms Commission
|
Member, National Commission on Small Arms
|
Ms. Bennietta Jarbo
|
|
Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission
|
Sheba Browne
|
Commissioner
|
Ministry of Information
|
|
Mr. Jeddi M. Armah
|
Deputy Minister, Public Affairs
|
Mr. Ricks W. Barsi-Giah
|
Deputy Minister, Technical Services
|
Ms. Joyce C. Kenkpen
|
Assistant Minister, Culture
|
Ministry of Agriculture
|
|
Attorney Philomena Williams
|
Deputy Minister for Administration
|
Mrs. Seklau E. Wiles
|
Deputy Minister for Technical Services
|
Ministry of Finance
|
|
Mr. Anthony G. Myers
|
Assistant Minister for Budget Division
|
Mr. Theophilus Addey
|
Assistant Minister for Regional and Sectoral
|
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|
|
Mr. John Ballout
|
Ambassador
|
Ministry of Gender
|
|
Mrs. Lucia Massaley Yallah
|
Deputy Minister, Social Outreach
|
Liberia National Police
|
|
Ms. Sadatu L. M. Reeves
|
Deputy Inspector General for Administration
|
Mr. William K. Mulbah
|
Deputy Inspector General for Manpower & Dev.
|
Mr. Simeon F. Frank
|
Deputy Inspector General for Crime Services
|
Sinoe Community College
|
|
Dr. Jerry B. Nyangbeh
|
President
|
Ministry of Internal Affairs
|
|
Nimba County
|
|
Mr. Dor Cooper
|
Assistant Superintendent for Development, Mehnsonoh Statutory District
|
Mr. David L Jacob
|
Statutory District Superintendent, Yarwin
|
Mr. Abednego Pikawo
|
Development Superintendent, Yarwin
|
Mr. Josephus Mehnweeleh
|
Commissioner, Mehnsonoh Admin District,
|
Mr. Sam Freeman
|
Commissioner, Zahnlah Admin. Mehnsonoh Statutory District
|
Mr. Kumgbe McGill
|
Commissioner, Blinlon Admin District, Yarwin
|
Mr. Moses Gbakun
|
District Inspector
|
Mr. Levi Bainboe
|
Land Commissioner, Mehnsonoh Admin District
|
Mr. Joseph Yarbah
|
Land Commissioner Zahnla Admin District
|
Mr. Little Belleh
|
Land Commissioner, Blinlon Admin District
|
Grand Gedeh County
|
|
Tarley A. Weh
|
County Inspector
|
Mr. Josephus K. Garley
|
Relieving Commissioner
|
Mr. Moses C. Neah
|
Statutory Supt., Konobo Statutory District
|
Mr. Abraham G. Gbarduo
|
Administrative District Commissioner, Tchien
|
Mr. Joseph W. Tarlue
|
Administrative District Commissioner, Glio/Twarbo
|
Mr. Dwedson Dweh
|
Township Commissioner, Tarlueville, Tchien Administrative District
|
Mr. George B. Gbarwea
|
Township Commissioner, B’hair Admin. District
|
Mr. Isaac H. Gweh
|
Township Commissioner, Karley Farley Township, Glio/Twarbo Administrative District
|
Gbarpolu County
|
|
Mr. Thomas Ezike
|
Asst. Statutory District Supt. for Development, Gbarma District
|
Ms. Teresa Gbanjah
|
Statutory District Inspector, Gbarma District
|
Mr. Momo Binda
|
Relieving Commissioner, Gbarma Stat. District
|
Mr. Alfred S. Morris
|
Asst. Stat. Dist. Supt. for Dev, Bopolu District
|
Mr. John Sulonkolo
|
District Commissioner, Bopolu Statutory District
|
Mr. VarkpanahWymon
|
Relieving Commissioner, Bopolu Statutory District
|
Bong County
|
|
Madam Viola N. Cooper
|
Mayor, Gbarnga City
These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian senate where applicable.