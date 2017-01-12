Inside FPA

Sheba Brown, John Ballout, Others Resurfaces in Government

Monrovia – President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has made several appointments in government affecting the Ministries of Finance, Information, Agriculture, Internal Affairs, as well as the Land Authority, Small Arms and Anti-Corruption Commissions.

Those appointed are:

Land Authority

 

Dr. Cecil T. O. Brandy 

Chairperson

Ms. Ellen Pratt

Vice- Chair, Administration/Customer Service

Mrs. Kau Kidau Fahnbulleh 

Commissioner, Land Use/Management

Atty. J. Adams Manobah 

Commissioner, Land Policy &Planning

Dr. Samuel A. Gooding

Commissioner, Land Administration

Small Arms Commission

Member, National Commission on Small Arms

Ms. Bennietta Jarbo 

 

Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission

Sheba Browne 

Commissioner

Ministry of Information

 

Mr. Jeddi M. Armah 

Deputy Minister, Public Affairs

Mr. Ricks W. Barsi-Giah

Deputy Minister, Technical Services

Ms. Joyce C. Kenkpen 

Assistant Minister, Culture

Ministry of Agriculture

 

Attorney Philomena Williams 

Deputy Minister for Administration

Mrs. Seklau E. Wiles

Deputy Minister for Technical Services

Ministry of Finance

 

Mr. Anthony G. Myers 

Assistant Minister for Budget Division

Mr. Theophilus Addey 

Assistant Minister for Regional and Sectoral

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

 

Mr. John Ballout 

Ambassador

Ministry of Gender

 

Mrs. Lucia Massaley Yallah 

Deputy Minister, Social Outreach

Liberia National Police

 

Ms. Sadatu L. M. Reeves 

Deputy Inspector General for Administration

Mr. William K. Mulbah

Deputy Inspector General for Manpower & Dev.

Mr. Simeon F. Frank

Deputy Inspector General for Crime Services

Sinoe Community College

 

Dr. Jerry B. Nyangbeh

President

Ministry of Internal Affairs

 

Nimba County

 

Mr. Dor Cooper 

Assistant Superintendent for Development, Mehnsonoh Statutory District

Mr. David L Jacob 

Statutory District Superintendent, Yarwin

Mr. Abednego Pikawo

Development Superintendent, Yarwin

Mr. Josephus Mehnweeleh

Commissioner, Mehnsonoh Admin District,

Mr. Sam Freeman  

Commissioner, Zahnlah Admin. Mehnsonoh Statutory District

Mr. Kumgbe McGill 

Commissioner, Blinlon Admin District, Yarwin

Mr. Moses Gbakun 

District Inspector

Mr. Levi Bainboe 

Land Commissioner, Mehnsonoh Admin District

Mr. Joseph Yarbah

Land Commissioner Zahnla Admin District

Mr. Little Belleh 

Land Commissioner, Blinlon Admin District

Grand Gedeh County

 

Tarley A. Weh 

County Inspector

Mr. Josephus K. Garley

Relieving Commissioner

Mr. Moses C. Neah 

Statutory Supt., Konobo Statutory District

Mr. Abraham G. Gbarduo 

Administrative District Commissioner, Tchien

Mr. Joseph W. Tarlue 

Administrative District Commissioner, Glio/Twarbo

Mr. Dwedson Dweh 

Township Commissioner, Tarlueville, Tchien Administrative District

Mr. George B. Gbarwea 

Township Commissioner, B’hair Admin. District

Mr. Isaac H. Gweh 

Township Commissioner, Karley Farley Township, Glio/Twarbo Administrative District

Gbarpolu County

 

Mr. Thomas Ezike 

Asst. Statutory District Supt. for Development, Gbarma District

Ms. Teresa Gbanjah 

Statutory District Inspector, Gbarma District

Mr. Momo Binda 

Relieving Commissioner, Gbarma Stat. District

Mr. Alfred S. Morris

Asst. Stat. Dist. Supt. for Dev, Bopolu District

Mr. John Sulonkolo 

District Commissioner, Bopolu Statutory District

Mr. VarkpanahWymon

Relieving Commissioner, Bopolu Statutory District

Bong County

 

Madam Viola N. Cooper

Mayor, Gbarnga City

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian senate where applicable.

