Sheba Brown, John Ballout, Others Resurface in Government

Monrovia – President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has made several appointments in government affecting the Ministries of Finance, Information, Agriculture, Internal Affairs, as well as the Land Authority, Small Arms and Anti-Corruption Commissions.

Those appointed are:

Land Authority Dr. Cecil T. O. Brandy Chairperson Ms. Ellen Pratt Vice- Chair, Administration/Customer Service Mrs. Kau Kidau Fahnbulleh Commissioner, Land Use/Management Atty. J. Adams Manobah Commissioner, Land Policy &Planning Dr. Samuel A. Gooding Commissioner, Land Administration Small Arms Commission Member, National Commission on Small Arms Ms. Bennietta Jarbo Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission Sheba Browne Commissioner Ministry of Information Mr. Jeddi M. Armah Deputy Minister, Public Affairs Mr. Ricks W. Barsi-Giah Deputy Minister, Technical Services Ms. Joyce C. Kenkpen Assistant Minister, Culture Ministry of Agriculture Attorney Philomena Williams Deputy Minister for Administration Mrs. Seklau E. Wiles Deputy Minister for Technical Services Ministry of Finance Mr. Anthony G. Myers Assistant Minister for Budget Division Mr. Theophilus Addey Assistant Minister for Regional and Sectoral Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr. John Ballout Ambassador Ministry of Gender Mrs. Lucia Massaley Yallah Deputy Minister, Social Outreach Liberia National Police Ms. Sadatu L. M. Reeves Deputy Inspector General for Administration Mr. William K. Mulbah Deputy Inspector General for Manpower & Dev. Mr. Simeon F. Frank Deputy Inspector General for Crime Services Sinoe Community College Dr. Jerry B. Nyangbeh President Ministry of Internal Affairs Nimba County Mr. Dor Cooper Assistant Superintendent for Development, Mehnsonoh Statutory District Mr. David L Jacob Statutory District Superintendent, Yarwin Mr. Abednego Pikawo Development Superintendent, Yarwin Mr. Josephus Mehnweeleh Commissioner, Mehnsonoh Admin District, Mr. Sam Freeman Commissioner, Zahnlah Admin. Mehnsonoh Statutory District Mr. Kumgbe McGill Commissioner, Blinlon Admin District, Yarwin Mr. Moses Gbakun District Inspector Mr. Levi Bainboe Land Commissioner, Mehnsonoh Admin District Mr. Joseph Yarbah Land Commissioner Zahnla Admin District Mr. Little Belleh Land Commissioner, Blinlon Admin District Grand Gedeh County Tarley A. Weh County Inspector Mr. Josephus K. Garley Relieving Commissioner Mr. Moses C. Neah Statutory Supt., Konobo Statutory District Mr. Abraham G. Gbarduo Administrative District Commissioner, Tchien Mr. Joseph W. Tarlue Administrative District Commissioner, Glio/Twarbo Mr. Dwedson Dweh Township Commissioner, Tarlueville, Tchien Administrative District Mr. George B. Gbarwea Township Commissioner, B’hair Admin. District Mr. Isaac H. Gweh Township Commissioner, Karley Farley Township, Glio/Twarbo Administrative District Gbarpolu County Mr. Thomas Ezike Asst. Statutory District Supt. for Development, Gbarma District Ms. Teresa Gbanjah Statutory District Inspector, Gbarma District Mr. Momo Binda Relieving Commissioner, Gbarma Stat. District Mr. Alfred S. Morris Asst. Stat. Dist. Supt. for Dev, Bopolu District Mr. John Sulonkolo District Commissioner, Bopolu Statutory District Mr. VarkpanahWymon Relieving Commissioner, Bopolu Statutory District Bong County Madam Viola N. Cooper Mayor, Gbarnga City

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian senate where applicable.