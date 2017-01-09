Lewis Brown Presents Letters of Credence to Cuban Government

Monrovia - Liberia’s Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba, Lewis G. Brown, II, has presented his Letters of Credence to the Cuban Government.

According to a dispatch from New York, Ambassador Brown, II presented his Letters of Credence to the Vice President of the Republic of Cuba, Mr. Salvador Valdes Mesa during an official ceremony held at the Revolutionary Palace in Havana recently.

Ambassador Brown, who is also Liberia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, expressed on behalf of the Liberian government and people, heartfelt sympathy and condolence to the government and people of Cuba for the passing of former president Fidel Castro.

The Liberian diplomat stressed that the presentation of his Letters of Credence was a means of expanding and strengthening the relationship between both countries and assured Cuba of Liberia’s continued support at the United Nations.

He said it was an honor to have the Cuban Embassy reopened in Liberia.

On behalf of the Liberian Government, Ambassador Brown also expressed profound gratitude for the accommodation of medical students studying in Cuba and for its assistance during the country’s fight against the Ebola epidemic; noting that this was proof of the friendship and mutual support which started since 1974.

He assured of a continuation and strengthening of the ties.

Speaking earlier, Vice President Mesa assured Ambassador Brown of Cuba’s continued support to Liberia and indicated his government’s consideration of requests for assistance in the field of health and education.

He commended the progress Liberia has made and said that recovery of infrastructural service in a country was necessary for political stability.

Mr. Mesa expressed gratitude for Liberia’s support for Cuba at the United Nations and pledged Cuba’s full support to the foreign ministry in its efforts to achieve all its diplomatic initiatives.

Vice President Mesa also expressed his country’s gratitude for the support of the African Union to Cuba, pledging to continue to foster solidarity with Third World countries giving considerable attention to the African Union’s development framework.

The official visit was culminated by the laying of a wreath on the tomb of the National Hero of Cuba, Jose Marti, at Revolutionary Square.

The inscription on the wreath laid by Ambassador Brown read: “To the National Hero of Cuba and all other heroes of the revolution – from the Government and people of the Republic of Liberia.”