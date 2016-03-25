Liberia's Police Chief Warns of Tough Measures During Elections

Monrovia - Inspector General of the Liberia National Police, Col. Gregory B. Coleman says there has been a see-saw rate of crimes in the country, adding that the operations of the LNP will not be thwarted.

At a press conference, the Police boss said despite the numerous incidents, the Police have made significant gains in the reduction of crimes in the country amid UNMIL’s amid abdication.

“There are several measures taken by the Liberia National Police on the incidents in New Kru Town incident and the sadden news of 11th street. We are admonishing the public that amidst all of these issues, there have been significant gains in restoring order and public safety and the wave of crime.”

He said mob violence is grave and should not be supported by peaceful citizens. “Taking the law in our hands is not a way forward, too many innocent people have died as a result of mob violence, and a man also desires a right to be prosecuted if he’s charged of a crime.”

He further disclosed that three autopsies have been done and findings are expected to be out, specifically the two children who died at the VOA, Robertsfield route and the Minnesota couple who died in Chocolate City, Gardinersville.

“The reports will be out sooner, but we regret the loss of lives and we share the condolences to the families. There have been issues between the two families - I meant the couple family, so our discussion is to harmonize the bitterness whereas the couple can be given a befitting burial; We will also speak with the parties on the death of the two children and mainly those who have been raising concern on their death.”

He continued: “We may not have the scientific experience, and there are most people who still don’t believe in the works of the LNP but there are professionals here , so we are asking the public to trust us, this is your police there are still tweets of disbelieve but trust us more and more.”

He said the pending by- elections in Foya, Lofa County will be used as a way forward for officers to get fully prepared for the general and presidential elections, adding that there will be an election security task force handle security.

The National Election Commission has set January 13, 2017 as the last day for the nomination of candidates in Foya, while the final list of candidates for District #1, Lower Lofa County will be published on January 23, 2017 - qualifying persons to participate in the by-elections as candidates following the death of Representative Eugene Fallah Kparkar.

Col. Coleman said the police will be opened to communication as an encouragement to the public to have trust and respect for the men in blue, hoping that such dialogue with stakeholders will trigger a peaceful election.

For his part, the Deputy Director of Administration, William Mulbah, outlined several improvements made by the LNP, ranging from decentralizing the Police Standard Division and human resource offices in counties rather than Montserrado.

“The LNP, in recent times, have received less complaints of police misconduct because we have decentralized the police standard division, and the human resource section."

"We have launched a memorial program, 300 persons to be memorialized which will be the first memorial service so maybe we wouldn’t have all their names from 2005-current so we will contact their family.”

“We have tried to improve the financial management system so that we account for the monies given to us—so we asked for IFMIS to be present in our building.

Also we have started to renovate dilapidated zones around including the Ballah Zazay zone and the Freeport zone. This is done so as to give our officer a safe place to work with efficiency and effectiveness.’

Deputy for Operation Abraham Kromah said there have been major changes since he took over the operations arm of the police, naming police visibility in every part of the country.

On the issue of the ‘zogos’, he disclosed that consultation is ongoing with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Carter Center is designing programs of rehabilitation.

He revealed that the currently the Police has several suspects linked to the murder of a money changer on 11th Street.

“Two of our usual customers are in our custody and we will arrest all of them who were involved. Most of the cases around are surrounded with two or three persons who have sub groups and we have gathered couple of them and we will investigate and prosecute them.”

“Once you violate our proximity we will fire, let me be clear that we will shoot on site it will not be done recklessly but we will observe all rules of engagement, even if it is done there will be review of actions but it goes to would-be violators and we will be ready at all times.”