Prelate Challenges Liberians to Demonstrate Loyalty for Country

Congo town- As Liberia prepares for crucial elections in 2017, the general overseer of the Dominion Christian Fellowship Church, Bishop Isaac Winker, has called on Liberians to demonstrate a high degree of patriotism.

Augustine T.Tweh-0770182298/0886603255, Contributing Writer

“As I have always said and continue to say, nobody will love your country better than you. So it is always our prayer, it is our plea to all Liberians,” he said. “So let 2017 give the proof that Liberians love their country and they will not want to see anything evil happen to their country. So if we demonstrate our commitment, our faithfulness and our loyalty to our country, people will respect us” Bishop Winker asserted.

According to Bishop Winker, Liberia is the only denominator the citizens share and they must do nothing evil that will undermine the peace and stability fought for over the years.

“2017 will be a test to the democracy that we are enjoying, and the time of peaceful years we have had, let’s maintain it, let’s build it and it will help us. Anything contrary to that, then we will try to escalate and infuse tension or problem again in our country,” he averred.

In an interview with FrontPage Africa (FPA), the spiritual leader of the Dominion Christian Fellowship Church also challenged the election commission to conduct a free, fair and transparent elections in October 2017. “Those who are working with the elections commission should be men and women enough to demonstrate love for their country and do nothing to sabotage or undermine the elections process,” he noted. Further speaking, Bishop Winker urged all Liberians and Christian denominations to use the ballot to return Liberia back to a Christian nation, noting that any country that lacks God’s will is prepared for destruction. “Returning Liberia to a Christian nation does not in any way affect anybody or force people not to practice their religion. Returning Liberia to a Christian nation is honoring and adoring God,” he added. Bishop Winker said the idea of returning Liberia back to a Christian nation is to establish a religious standard of living in the country.

No to Gay rights

Addressing Journalists at the Dominion Christian Fellowship Church, Pastor Winker also warned the government of Liberia to do everything possible not to legalized gay rights in the country, noting that gay practices are demonic and satanic.

He said the government’s silence on the issue of gay practices in the country is something he described as weakness and disloyalty of the government to the citizens.

“The government have remain silent on the issue of gay rights while other countries have stood out and declared no to gay practices; because our leaders have made our country to be a begging nation so they do not care about our problem,” the prelate said. “Legalizing gay rights is satanic, demonic and is an act of giving throne to Satan, than putting God on the throne. All those who will approve gay practices in our country will face God’s judgment,” he added.