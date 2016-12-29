Sheba Brown Retires From Central Bank After 30 Years of Service

Monrovia – All dressed in brown with a clear eye glasses, D. Sheba Brown, alias Queen received a standing ovation as she walked to the podium to give her retirement speech.

The ceremony marked the end of her three decades of serving Liberia’s Central Bank, and interestingly, she was amongst two others who have also worked acidulously for the bank over the years. The others are Richard Dorley and JCN Howard.

The occasion was a colorful one held on Wednesday, December 28 at Monrovia City Hall organized by the Central Bank of Liberia to honor the trio for their hard work and service to their mother land.

‘Queen’, as she is affectionately called, was showered with praises for the thirty years she served the bank as a heroin.

Madam Brown later expressed joy for the respect and love the CBL family has shown her.

“Thirty years have flown by and this will be the last time I will formally speak to all of you as Director of Administration. It has been a happy time, a time where I gave all of my expertise, a time where I imparted skills and some life lessons and aptly also a time where I learned a great deal,” she said. “I have learned that the CBL is underpinned by a board of governors that gives selflessly of their time and expertise. I have been involved in the meetings and I value the opportunities that I have been exposed to."

"I have more empathy for what it takes to run an institution such as the CBL- the strategic and financial planning that is required while at the same time keeping all the stakeholders happy, maintaining the honor and integrity of our institution’s vision, while still being open to innovative change. It has been a significant learning curve for me and one which I undoubtedly learned a great deal from.”

Recalling the working environment during the 30 years, she said those decades taught her the value of having a positive and enthusiastic group of co-workers.

“I have witnessed colleagues giving tirelessly of their time to enhance the image and productivity. In my retirement speech, I want to acknowledge that you have all played your part in making the CBL a happier and more productive place,” she said.

She added that retirement should not be a thing to worry about and that happiness is about personal effort.

“And then you’ll be glad to hear, I have learned, that the only thing you should ever lie awake at night worrying about is not retirement or CBL- sorry boss - but whether or not Invincible Eleven is lying top of the football league,” Brown said.

She said compassionately: “I’m extremely grateful for the role that everyone has played throughout the years. There have been happy years and years that I will always remember fondly."

"To all the wonderful people whom I have had the opportunity to work with over the past 30 years - thank you.”

“The times shared, friendships forged and the incredible successes which we have enjoyed have been an extraordinary part of my life,” she said, but admitted that the timing to end her chapter at the CBL was right as it could be.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved and they have been times I will never forget."

"Most importantly, the building committee meetings, and the bank master project of transitioning from manual to electronic, the clearing house automation, the rural banking project and the list goes on,” she said.

With a little philosophical thought she said calmly: “There is a time and place for everything under the heavens and as this is the time to retire, I take my bow as regrets, I have a few, but too few to mention.”

She later thanked the board of governors, management especially Charles E. Sirleaf, and staff of the CBL and President Sirleaf for appointing her on various boards including the LEC and NPA.

During the 30 years of service at CBL, Madam Brown worked under 11 Governors - Charles Greene, Thomas Hanson, John Bestman, Paul Jeffy, Raleigh Seekie, David Vinton, Ignatius Clay, Charles Bright, Elie Saleeby, Dr. Mills Jones and recently, Milton Weeks.

“For half of my life so far on this terrestrial was spent with you all and the memories will forever linger in my heart,” Brown concluded.

The CBL Governor Milton Weeks thanked the retired employees for selfless service adding that the bank will missed them.

Governor Weeks then urged the younger employees to emulate the good example of the three retirees.