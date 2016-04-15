Pres. Sirleaf Joins Armed Forces of Liberia 2016 Affiliation Celebration

Monrovia – President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has commended members of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) for their commitment and preparedness to serve the nation under challenging circumstances.

President Sirleaf made the comments when she joined members of the AFL, their families and staff of the Ministry of National Defense at the 2016 Affiliation Day Program held at the Edward Binyan Kesselly Barracks in Margibi County.

She praised the men and women in arms for fully cooperating with the leadership of the Armed Forces of Liberia headed by Maj/Gen. Daniel Ziankahn in transforming the army into a professional entity whose members are not just trained in military service, but other professional occupations.

“You represent excellence and each time I come here, there is something different that has been achieved. Join the government in helping to make this final year of the administration a year of consolidation and more progress”, President Sirleaf noted.

The Liberian leader thanked mentors of the Armed Forces of Liberia from the United States of America and ECOWAS for their role and support that has helped transform the AFL. She also thanked family members of the men and women in arms for supporting the soldiers serve the nation well.

Speaking earlier, Defense Minister Brownie J. Samuka acknowledged that the Affiliation Day Program is a morale enhancer for members of the Armed Forces of Liberia and their families and also thanked the government for supporting the works of the AFL.

Also speaking, Armed Forces of Liberia Chief of Staff Major/Gen. Daniel Ziankahn thanked President Sirleaf for always identifying with members of the AFL and their families during the Affiliation Day Program. He also commended members of the AFL for supporting his leadership and servicing the nation well.

The AFL Affiliation Day is set aside every year for staff of the Ministry of National Defense, AFL personnel, and their families to get together and affiliate with the President and Commander – In – Chief under a relaxed atmosphere to mark the end of the year.

The day is also intended to foster and strengthen ties with the Commander –In – Chief, Ministry of Defense staff and their families.

Speeches and competitions such as “Talk of war, Combat readiness and weight lifting” characterized the celebration.