Liberian Couple From Minnesota Dies Mysteriously on Wedding Anniversary in Monrovia

Monrovia – A Liberian couple from Minnesota, United States of America, was found dead on Christmas morning – the day of their fifth wedding anniversary.

Report by Lennart Dodoo | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Mr. Lawrence Gross and Mrs. Shelley K. Gross are believed to have died from generator smoke, which reportedly suffocated them to death at the wife’s family residence in Chocolate City, Monrovia.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica at the residence where the incident occurred, a relative of Shelley who preferred anonymity told the FrontPageAfrica that there were at least eight persons in the house when the sad incident occurred including Shelley’s parents and four children.

FrontPageAfrica was not allowed to photograph the residence.

According to the family source, when Mr. Gross realized that his wife had gone unconscious, he called out for help and her parents ran into the room but they also in no time fell unconscious while trying to help. “This is a tragedy for the family. We’re all broken right now and we cannot talk to the press at the moment until we’ve had our family meeting. "Besides, the way things are going and with the trading of accusations, we’ve decided to involve the Police to conduct their own investigation. But right now we cannot say anything… They came on Friday [December 23] to celebrate their anniversary, which was supposed to be yesterday [December 25] only for us to come and hear this news. Even the direct witnesses who were there when the incident occurred just came from the hospital because they all went unconscious. They are yet to absorb the shock so it won’t be fair for to call them to talk to you. At the right time, we will give out the information when the family shall have decided on a spokesman,” a family member said.

Mr. Bernard Kumeh – a long-time friend of Mr. Gross who came along from Canada to join in the wedding anniversary celebration told FrontPage Africa via cellphone:

“I refuse to accept the death so I’ve not even had the courage to reach to the house to find out what happened. By this time Lawrence and I should be together right. now. We even planned to hangout together last night. Ww all planned this trip just to come and have fun because they came to celebrate their wedding anniversary. We were supposed to go Cape Mount next week to have a feast – I think for his mother – he hasn’t cleared his things. He came with his own shipment. He brought his own drinks. I think he planned on clearing them on Tuesday. He came with a plan. He even brought a PA system for the SDA Church in Logan Town.”

Allegations and Suspicions

FrontPageAfrica gathered the demise of the couple is stirring a rift between the two families with the Lawrence’s family suspecting the Shelley’s family of the death.

Sources within the Liberia National Police informed FrontPageAfrica that preliminary investigation points to the inhaling of Carbon monoxide.

But when contacted, Police Spokesman, Sam Collins told FrontPageAfricaa forensic team from the Police visited the scene and there was a rigorous investigation ongoing.

Mr. Collins assured the public that an in-depth investigative report on the cause of deaths would be release in the soonest possible time.

Collins added that while the Liberia National Police regrets the situation, it is calling on family members to remain calm as investigation is ongoing.