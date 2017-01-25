None Without Sin?

THEY FILIBUSTERED AND SOMETIMES COME out raging like a wild bull in a china shop, charging at President Sirleaf for the corruption in government and her repeated reticence thereof.

SOME, EVEN WHEN THEIR hands are caught “bigly” in the cookie jar, will declare that white is black and black is white.

SUCH IS THE SOCIETY AS IT is the reflection of its people and Liberia, being the country it is where thievery is rewarded with endless petitions and father and mother of the year titles, they are mounted on the pedestal and in scenes reminiscent of the story of Elijah and the prophets of Baal, they are pleaded upon to reign fire on the sacrifices laid on their altars.

AND SO WHEN A RECENT investigation by the Internal Auditing Agency (IAA) found out that some members of the House of Representatives violated Article 90 of the Constitution which states that no person, whether elected or appointed to any public office, shall engage in other activity which shall be against public policy, or constitute conflict of interest, we are left to wonder there are still a few good men in Liberia.

AND WHILE ALL OF THIS HAPPENED in the dark, they appeared immaculate during daylight always calling for equity—though not with clean hands—even when Jesus himself has called on us to do so in John 8:7 of the New Testament.

“THEY SAY UNTO HIM, MASTER, this woman was taken in adultery, in the very act. Now Moses in the law commanded us, that such should be stoned: but what sayest thou? This they said, tempting him, that they might have to accuse him. But Jesus stooped down, and with his finger wrote on the ground, as though he heard them not. So when they continued asking him, he lifted up himself, and said unto them, He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.

“AND AGAIN HE STOOPED DOWN, AND wrote on the ground. And they which heard it, being convicted by their own conscience, went out one by one, beginning at the eldest, even unto the last: and Jesus was left alone, and the woman standing in the midst. When Jesus had lifted up himself, and saw none but the woman, he said unto her, Woman, where are those thine accusers? hath no man condemned thee?”

THE BIBLICAL PASSAGE ABOVE does not justify or endorse in a least bit the rampant or unabated corruption that keeps going on in the government without president Sirleaf stumping her foot and declaring that the buck ends here.

HOWEVER, THIS EDITORIAL IS AN expression of disgust that those who should be leading the charge for accountability of the Chief Executive has not the temerity to demand anyone to walk morally upright when they, too, have been found wanting.

OUR BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT IS THIS LATEST corruption scandal is the man representing the people of Pleebo-Sodoken District, Rep. Bhofal Chambers.

ON ACCOUNT OF POLICY difference and love for his people and their interest, he broke ranks with the president and the ruling Unity Party. Brave a man; we hailed him, as it took guts to do so in Africa.

HE EXPOSED THE shady dealings of the government on so many levels and was seen as a hero. But now one bad—engaging in conflict of interest—it seems has now spoiled the entire good, everything he has espoused and stood for.

AND WHILE WE ARE LEFT to wonder whether an investigation into this will be launched by the Legislature and if the Edward Forh’s “You eat, I eat” scandal is anything to go by, we are hastened to ask:

ARE THERE STILL A FEW GOOD men Liberia?