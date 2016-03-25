Liberian National Police Must Rise To The Occasion Now

WHEN THE SECURITY of the country was turned over to the Liberian government, hopes were risen as early as the morning sun that even though the previous handlers of our security were about to take a bow and exit the stage, the next upcoming performance would be done by experienced performers with many long years under their belt.

AND SO MANY HERALDED appointments were made. But as it seems, 2017 is beginning on the wrong footing for the security sector.

AMID THE RECENT DRAWDOWN of UNMIL’s presence in Liberia and the handling of the country’s security to the Liberian government, security of Liberians still remains an issue, especially for those in the capital and urban rural areas, is still an issue, even as the country gets prepared to head to the polls in 2017.

ON THURSDAY JANUARY 12, 2016, two money exchangers were fired upon at Broad and Randall Streets intersection by two armed robbers who made away with their cash.

THE INCIDENT HAPPENED around 10 pm. One of the money exchangers was injured when pellets from the bullet hit him as he tried to duck. The suspects have not been found and no arrest has been made.

ON DECEMBER 30, 2016, A MONEY exchanger was killed by armed robbers who made away with his cash. Till date, suspects have not been found and no indictment has been made.

ON DECEMBER 25, 2016 A TEENAGER throat was slit near an entertainment center in Sinkor when he tried to put up a resistance from his phone being stolen. He was pronounced dead upon arrival when he was rushed to a local hospital.

ON PERRY STREET, CRIMINAL gangs comprising of unruly youths are on the rise as they are always constantly attacking community dwellers as they lurk in corners, waiting to prey on their next victim.

THE COMMUNITIES OF BISHOP BROOKS –Perry Street, Camp Johnson Road, Capitol By-Pass, Clay Street—and by extension John Street and UN Drive are unsafe as there criminal gangs are roving everywhere.

IRONICALLY, THIS IS HAPPENING just a stone throw from the headquarters of the Liberia National Police.

WE ARE HASTENED TO RECALL that during his confirmation hearing, the IG of Police, Gregory Coleman said officers throughout the country in order to prevent crimes against peaceful citizens and other nationals within the borders of Liberia.

HE SAID THE POLICE WAS doing all it can in making sure that lives and properties of every Liberian and other nationals within the borders of Liberia are protected.

BUT RECENT TREND OF EVENTS over the past weeks seems to suggest far from that. Not even a threat from Deputy Director Abe Kromah seems to send a fear down the spine of armed robbers who are flaunting their bravado at the detriment of the helpless and hapless citizens.

THE TRADEMARK IN MANY of these crimes is the usage of handmade weapons. There have been numerous reports that weapons used by criminals to carry out their acts are made in Guinea and Nimba County.

BUT HOW OUR INTELLIGENCE hasn’t been able to corner and grab the manufacturers of these proliferating weapons is a question worth asking.

AS WE HEAD TO ELECTIONS in October, these are all troubling signals about the vulnerability of the state if it cannot nip in the bud at this moment, so then too will be post-election violence ending our pipe dream of a success story of a post conflict state.