Funeral Service For Amb. Alex Wallace Held in Washington, DC

Washington, D.C., USA – Funeral service for His Excellency Alexander H.N. Wallace, III, Liberia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Syria, was held in Washington, D.C., United States on Saturday, September 2, 2017.

The funeral service, attended by hundreds of sympathizers, including family members, officials of the Liberian Government, as well as former colleagues, was held at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C.

Heading the official Government delegation was Hon. Elias Shoniyi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia, while the Liberian Embassy in Egypt was represented by Mr. Mohammed Nye, First Secretary and Consul, who described the late Ambassador Wallace as a father figure who provided inspiring leadership.

Delivering a statement on behalf of the Government of Liberia at the service, Minister Shoniyi said Liberia has lost a veteran diplomat who has sacrificially served his country for several decades.

In his funeral discourse, the Reverend Canon Dr. John T.W. Harmon, Rector and Pastor of Trinity Episcopal Church, said the late Ambassador Wallace was a person who demonstrated strong commitment to whatever he undertook, whether in his role as a diplomat, a family-man or a church member.

Giving a family tribute, His Excellency George W. Wallace, Jr., former Minister of Foreign Affairs and currently Ambassador-at-large of the Republic of Liberia, described the deceased, who was his junior brother, as a person who deeply loved his family and also was a dedicated public servant.

According to the Official Gazette issued by the Liberian Government, in the passing of Ambassador Wallace, “his family and kinsmen have lost a supportive father and sibling who was a mentor and a counselor to all of them.

His friends and associates have lost an affable and forthright companion who dispensed his opinion without fear or favor. The Government of Liberia has lost a dedicated public servant and a senior diplomat who excellently articulated its foreign policy objectives through representation.”

Ambassador Wallace died on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at his Residence in Cairo, Egypt. He was born on August 8, 1945 in Monrovia, Liberia, unto the union of Hon. George W. Wallace, Sr. and Mrs. Malvenia Nazarene Wallace.

The late Ambassador Wallace, III, a career diplomat, before his latest appointment in 2011, served as Charge d’Affaires, a.i. at Liberia’s Embassy in Berlin, Germany with accreditation to Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and the United Nations Organization in Vienna in 2010.

Prior to that, the late Ambassador Wallace, III, served as Minister Plenipotentiary and Deputy Head of Mission at Liberia’s Embassy at the Court of Saint James in London, the United Kingdom with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Ireland, the Vatican and the Order of Malta from 2008 to 2010.

He also served as Minister Counselor and Deputy Head of Mission at Liberia’s Embassy in Washington, D. C., United States of America from 1992 to 2000. Before then, from 1999 to 2000, he served as Charge d’Affaires at the same Mission.

Earlier in his career, the late Ambassador Wallace, III, served as Second Secretary and Vice Consul at Liberia’s Embassy at the Court of Saint James from 1979 to 1982; and First Secretary and Consul at the same Embassy from 1982 to 1985.

Before joining Liberia’s diplomatic service, the late Ambassador Wallace, III worked with the Liberia Timber and Plywood Corporation as personnel manager from 1977 to 1979; United States Trading Corporation as assistant credit manager from 1975 to 1977; and the Firestone Tire and Timber Company as office and credit manager from 1973 to 1975.

Ambassador Wallace is survived by three children, three siblings and a host of other relatives, friends and colleagues.