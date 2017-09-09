Emmy Award Winning FOX Reporter to Host 2017 United For Liberia Gala 

Atlanta, USA – Award winning reporter Aungelique Proctor from FOX 5 News will host this year’s United for Liberia Global Health Fundraising Gala on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. at Morehouse School of Medicine.

“I look forward to serving as Mistress of Ceremonies for this year’s United for Liberia Gala as we continue to address the needs of this West African country which has a wealth of potential,” Proctor said.

The United for Liberia Gala is an annual scholarship fundraising dinner for the University Consortium for Liberia (UCL). Each year the organization focuses on a different academic area. This year’s focus is global health.

Dr. Tolbert Nyenswah, Assistant Minister for Health and Managing Director for the new Institute for Public Health Liberia, will present the keynote address on our global health theme.

In addition to the special keynote, UCL will award five students studying in the U.S. with the Joseph N. Boakai, Sr., academic scholarships.

The organization will also award community partners making a difference in Liberia’s health field. Guests will enjoy special auctions, delightful entertainment and delicious cuisine.

The UCL could not have picked a better MC for the evening. Proctor, a graduate from one of the UCL’s institutional partners—the University of Georgia, loves to volunteer with children and the elderly.

She often travels and speaks to schools throughout the community, proving the value she sees in education and community service.

“The University Consortium for Liberia is doing meaningful work as it continues to connect business partners, viable colleges and universities and our areas brightest students together to tackle the complex issues of healthcare,” Proctor said.

This year’s university Presidents’ guest list continues to grow. In addition to Presidents from the University of Liberia, African Methodist Episcopal University and Savannah State University (SSU) are Presidents from Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) and Georgia Gwinnett College (GGC).

Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice from MSM and Dr. Stanley “Stas” Preczewski from GGC will also join the Presidential lineup. GGC, SSU and Brussels Airlines are event sponsors joined with MSM, Hartsfield- Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the Liberian Consulate in Georgia.