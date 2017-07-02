Pres. Sirleaf Challenges Women World Wide to Go after Their Dreams

Dallas, USA – President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has challenged women worldwide to go after their dreams; stay focused and remain true to their God despite the many challenges they may encounter in their lives.

The Liberian leader spoke last Wednesday in Dallas, Texas when she served as a special guest speaker at the Women’s Economic Empowerment Breakfast at the beginning of the 2017 Dallas Megafest hosted by Bishop T.D. Jakes of the Potter’s House Ministry.

According to a dispatch from Dallas, President Sirleaf, in an interactive address to about a thousand guests, mostly women in a jam-packed hall, said women must remain courageous and focused on their goals in the face of all their challenges.

Amidst thunderous applauds and standing ovations, President Sirleaf noted: “Every woman has power. You must go after your dream.”

She added that in times of crisis, women bring calmness, sensitivity, and concentration in the search for resolution.

Following the Women’s Economic Empowerment Breakfast, President Sirleaf joined the Bishop and First Lady Jakes, local and state government officials, as well as business and community leaders at a park downtown Dallas for the official launch of the Dallas Megafest 2017.

In brief remarks, former Senator Kay Bailey Hutchinson lauded President Sirleaf for being an inspiration to women and people around the world.

Formally launching the Dallas 2017 Megafest, Bishop T.D. Jakes said President Sirleaf’s presence added a special significance to this year’s festival because of the positive impact she has made on the world stage as a trail-blazer. Bishop Jakes said the Megafest combines spirituality and economic empowerment.

Speaking during the event, President Sirleaf underscored the special historical ties subsisting between Liberia and the United States. She added that Liberia is America’s best African friend.

Thousands of people from across the United States and the world who converged on the park sang and danced under Dallas hot sun as they were entertained by several American gospel artists.

The 2017 Megafest, the third Megafest regarded as the world’s largest family-friendly festival, will also include sessions focused on the empowerment of men and children, among others. The sessions and entertainment will feature several prominent speakers and performers.

In a related development, President Sirleaf also visited the Dallas City Hall, along with the City Mayor of Monrovia - while the City Council was in session. During her visit to the newly elected Dallas City Council, President Sirleaf was made an Honorary Citizen of Dallas by Mayor Mike Rawlings, amid applause by the members of the City Council and a large number of people attending the session.

President Sirleaf also thanked the city leaders and citizens of Dallas for the hospitality accorded her, and said she looks forward to strong ties between Dallas and Liberia.

She also used the occasion to introduce the Mayor of the City of Monrovia, Honorable Clara Doe Mvogo and expressed her desire for a future relationship with both cities.