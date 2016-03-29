U.S. Court Denies Weah Attorney Fees in Child Support Case

Monrovia - The Coalition for Democratic Change Standard Bearer George Weah’s request to have attorney fees he spent in the lawsuit filed against him by Meapeh Kou Gono, the mother of his out-of-wedlock daughter, has been denied by the superior court of Newton County, State of Georgia. Court Order

According to the court document in the possession of FPA defendant Weah requested that his Child mother repay his attorney fees adding that fees request was denied.

“It is hereby ordered, defendant's request for an award of litigation expenses and attorney's fees is denied.”

“The defendant's (Weah) request for an award of litigation expenses and attorney fees having come before this court during the motion for Attorney Fees hearing on October 31st, 2016, along with the court considering applicable law and pleadings”.

The court furthered that neither party shall be responsible for paying litigation expenses and attorney fees.

The CDC Political Leader order the court for repayment of expenses made during a legal battle with his daughter mother Ms. Gono.

It can be recalled, that the Newton County Court issued a warrant charging the former Liberian international with child abandonment and accused Senator Weah of failing to pay for child support.

The Newton County Court in the U.S. State of George on April 18, 2016 issued a warrant for the arrest of Weah for child abandonment.

The petition was filed by his 10-year-old daughter’s mother, Meapeh Gono Glay. Under Georgia law, child abandonment is automatically treated as a felony if the non-custodial parent, which would be Mr. Weah in this case, is out of state.

And, if found guilty, Mr. Weah could face up to 12 months in prison.

Kenna White, the Clerk of the court for criminal hearings of the Newton County Court in Covington, Georgia, confirmed to VoA last week that a petition was filed by Meapeh Gono-Glay, the mother of Weah’s 10-year-old daughter.

Prior to the warrant being filed, Mr. Weah hired a lawyer to take in a check of one hundred and sixty U.S. dollars claiming that he only makes one thousand and ninety U.S. dollars as Senator in Liberia and that he has two other minor kids born in 2000 and 2012 and can only afford to pay $US160.

FrontPageAfrica has learned that that check never reached the mother - a charge Senator Weah’s lawyers will be looking to convince the judge that he did in fact submit the check.

According to the communication in possession of FrontPageAfrica, the State of Georgia has requested the state of New York through the City Court of New York Law Department Family Division to investigate the finances of Mr. Weah further and effect support and also have him repay arrears for any income based social services the child may have received.

Senator Weah is listed as a resident of Rose Dale, New York. Weah’s illustrious soccer career in Europe lasted more than a decade and he played for teams including Paris Saint Germain in France, AC Milan in Italy and Chelsea in the United Kingdom.

Weah became the first non-European to win the European player of the year award in 1995, the same year he picked up the African and World player of the year awards.