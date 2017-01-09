US – Liberia Partnership Dialogue Set for January 10 in Washington DC

Washington, D.C., U.S.A. - Foreign Minister, Marjon V. Kamara, at the head of a high-level delegation is in Washington, D.C., U.S.A. to attend the 3rd U.S. – Liberia Partnership Dialogue.

According to dispatch from Washington, D. C., the U.S. – Liberia Partnership Dialogue takes place at the Department of State on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 where Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Linda Thomas-Greenfield will host the day-long dialogue.

Beginning the day’s activities, Assistant Secretary Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to Liberia Christine Elder, and Foreign Minister Kamara will open the dialogue with brief remarks regarding future bilateral cooperation.

Afterwards, the event will continue with working group sessions on overcoming challenges to Liberia’s economy, expanding agricultural production and trade, enhancing Liberia’s investment and infrastructure climate, and post-Ebola recovery and health strengthening efforts.

The results of the working groups will be presented in a joint statement to participants and members of the press.

Talks on the Partnership Dialogue began January 15, 2013 in Washington, D.C., when President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton signed the landmark statement of intent establishing the U.S. – Liberia Partnership Dialogue.

The inaugural meeting was held four months later in Washington, D.C., when on May 7, 2013 the two countries committed to continued collaboration to improve Liberia’s policy and creating an enabling environment for food security and nutrition through laudable interventions including from the U.S. Government’s Feed The Future Initiative.

On March 3-4, 2014, the 2nd U.S. – Liberia Partnership Dialogue was held in Monrovia to build upon the special historical ties and bilateral relations between the two countries; as well as to convene some of the Partnership Dialogue’s working groups: human development, agriculture and food security.