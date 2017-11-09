Man Killed By Angry Crowd For Allegedly Chopping Woman Baby

Buchanan, Grand Bassa County - A man believed to be in his early 30's, Garsaynie Saye, was on November 8, killed by a group of angry men for allegedly chopping on a nine month on baby in Joe Gray Town, number one district, Grand Bassa County.

According to Marconie David, mother of the toddler identified as Prince David, she had gone, on Wednesday, November 8, to buy soap at a nearby town for laundering when she was approached by the victim, Garsaynie Saye, who allegedly told her that she has been very rude to him in the town.

“He told me that he would show himself to me because he was tired of my rudeness in the town,” she stated.

According to her, following Saye’s threat, which she said she ignored, she decided to head to the waterside to do her laundering.

“I was on my way to the waterside when I saw Garsaynie running to me with the cutlass and started beating me with it, while trying to save myself, he chopped my baby and I started yelling that’s how the town people came to help me,” she explained.

“Some of the townspeople took me and my baby to the hospital for treatment. What happened behind me, I don’t know about it but later on I saw some boys and the town people bringing Garsaynie to the Administrative Building,” Marconie added.

Town Chief Joe Gray told FrontPage Africa that Garsaynie was set upon by some of the town’s boys; something he says led to his death.

“I was vexed when I heard that Garsaynie had been killed by those boys. They should have taken him to the police,” she lamented.

“Garsaynie had no reason to jump on Marconie, if something happened, he should have told me, see what have happened to him,” Chief Gray of Joe Gray Town, lamented.

The families of the victim could not speak to the press due to the heavy presence of the Liberia National Police (LNP).

Meanwhile, 11 persons have been arrested by the LNP for allegedly been involved in the killing of Saye. They are now undergoing police investigations in Grand Bassa County.

Those arrested includes Monyou Obey, Papay Cooper, Nyendeh King, Joko Gbaryou, Philip Gbaryou, Ben Momo, Daniel Dennis, Sunny boy Hardtime Eric Popo and Adam Jimmy.

Report by Elton Wroinbee Tiah, FPA Contributor