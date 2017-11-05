Pres. Sirleaf Dedicates Waterfield Primary Healthcare Center Lab in Kakata

Kakata, Margibi County – President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has dedicated Waterfield Primary Healthcare Center Laboratory, Ultrasound and Telemedicine Departments in Kakata, Margibi County over the weekend.

The Liberian leader commended the Proprietress & Founder, Dr. Christiana Hena for giving back to the community.

“We are here to recognize a Liberian for her courage, dedication and passion to come back and give to her people; Just think of all Liberians who have achieved that will decide to come back and give like what she has done,” President Sirleaf noted.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the statement on Friday, November 3, 2017 when she dedicated and cut the ribbon to a newly constructed modern Waterfield Primary Healthcare Center Laboratory, Ultrasound and Telemedicine Departments under the behest of Healthy Women, Healthy Liberia in Kakata City, Margibi County.

President Sirleaf who appeared thrilled by Dr. Hena’s initiative to construct the Health Center, Ultrasound and Telemedicine Departments in Margibi County said this should serve as an inspiration and motivation to other Liberian Doctors who have gone out in other parts of the world including the United States of America and achieved to come home and give to their community like Dr. Hena has done.

She said Liberians make the sacrifice even though sometimes they might not have the resources but they have the skills and talents and are willing to put them to work not only for themselves but for the good of others.

She praised Dr. Hena for coming home and taking the courage, which according to her is not often found in the Liberian society because it takes extreme passion and courage to do so.

President Sirleaf used the occasion to commend Dr. Christiana Hena for her professionalism, passion for her country.

She then appointed Dr. Hena as her private and family doctor and pledged to perform her annual medical checkup at the Center given the set up and the quality of technology she had seen.

She lauded international partners and residents of the community who contributed and turnout in their numbers to witness the ceremony and for closely working with Dr. Hena and her partners in acquiring equipment, resources including the land among others on which the facility is sited.

Together, she said everyone can achieve something in rebuilding the country, like what Dr. Hena and her partners have done.

The Liberian leader however expressed serious disappointment in the absence of the Minister of Heath and Liberia’s Chief Medical Officer stressing they should have been here to grace this occasion and walk through these facilities. She however said she will encourage them and make show they come to the facility and familiarize themselves with activities at the center.

Speaking further, the Liberian leader paid tribute to the father of Dr. Christiana Hena, Dominic Hena who according to her was one of those recognized and honored during this year Independence Day Celebration for his selfless and outstanding contribution made to society. She thanked him for his service to the country, which she said was worth commending.

For her part, the Proprietress & Founder of the Waterfield Primary Healthcare Center Laboratory, Ultrasound and Telemedicine Departments, Dr. Christiana Hena thanked President Sirleaf for gracing the occasion and celebrating with them stressing: “Thank you Madam President, for being here today; Today is a one of celebration.”

She informed President Sirleaf that over 36 communities around Kakata will benefit from services, which will be rendered including Dental Care, Laboratory and eye check, among others.

Dr. Hena said the Center is aimed at reducing preventable sickness in rural and upper communities in Margibi County and noted that the objective is to make health available and affordable to individual families across Margibi County and Liberia.

President Sirleaf and delegation toured the entire facility, including “Vaccination Room, Eye room, Lab and Ultrasound Unit,” and the “Telemedicine, area among others”. The Liberian leader then pledged her support as part of her contribution towards the efforts of Dr. Hena and her partners.

In brief remarks, Margibi County Senator, Oscar Cooper, commended President Sirleaf for creating the enabling environment for every Liberian to return home and make their contribution like Dr. Hena has done. He also praised President Sirleaf for the peace and her incredible leadership over the years.

Senator Cooper used the occasion to thanked Dr. Hena for bringing such facility to Margibi, which he said is a great help to the people of Margibi. “We will work with you and make sure a provision is made in the national budget for assistance,” Senator Cooper said.

The Ceremony was graced by senior government officials and partners including Defense Minister, Brownie Samukai, the Minister of State Without Portfolio, Dr. Clarence Moniba, U.S. Deputy Head of Mission, community members and scores of Margibians.