Bong County Honors President Sirleaf for Leadership, Commitment to Peace, Stability

Gbarnga, Bong County - Citizens of Bong County have honored President Sirleaf for what they termed her exceptional leadership, commitment to peace, development, and stability during the past 11 years.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the citizens’ remarks were contained in separate statements made to President Sirleaf at various Town Hall Meetings held in Fuamah District, Mano-Wainsue, Lelekpayea Town, Belefinai and Palala Districts last week in Bong County on the final leg of her County Tour.

The citizens spoke through their leaders including Representatives Lester M. Paye, Prince K. Moye, Tokpa Mulbah, Corpu Barclay, Superintendent Selena P. Mappy, as well as Messrs Solomon Weawea, John Y. Wennipolue and Author K. Kpoleh who commended the Liberian leader for her honest efforts to bring development to Bong County and Liberia at large.

They acknowledged the Liberian leader for the sustenance of peace and her outstanding leadership ability in steering the affairs of Liberia and ECOWAS.

They also recognized the meaningful role she played during the deadly Ebola outbreak and the road from Coca-Cola Factory to the Ganta-Guinea border.

They noted that under the leadership of President Sirleaf, Bong County benefitted from the construction of modern schools, pavement of roads, the commencement of concrete pavement in Gbarnga City; the soon to commence road project from Gbarnga to Mendikoma road, the construction of a Commissioners Residences, Chief Compounds, Bridges, Markets, Clinic, and promotion of women’s issues.

They congratulated President Sirleaf for the manner in which she has handled the leadership of the country alongside Vice President Joseph N. Boakai.

The citizens presented an assortment of gifts to the Liberian leader.

In Suakoko, Salala and Fuamah Districts, President Sirleaf dedicated several developments including Commissioners’ Residences, Clinic, and School among others.

The Projects were constructed with funds from the County Development and Social Development Fund-backed by Legislative support.

At the Town Hall Meetings in Salala and Fuamah Districts, President Sirleaf commended citizens for supporting her government as well as for electing her twice as President of the Republic of Liberia.

She made particular reference to the 2005/2011 elections.

She said development takes time and such the peace that is now being enjoyed is as a result of everyone’s participation and contribution.

The Liberian Chief Executive noted that Liberia is approaching a crucial moment in the wake of the October elections.

She said that day will be a defining moment for Liberia. She, however, expressed optimism that Liberians will do the right thing.

Touching on the concerns raised by some citizens regarding alleged layoffs at China Union, President assured citizens of government’s continued commitment to their well-being.

She informed the citizens that she will work with the leaders of the County including the Management of China Union to find an amicable solution to their concerns.

She used the occasion to acknowledge Vice President Joseph Boakia’s contribution to the people of Fuamah District in ensuring a ferry is up and running on the St. Paul River to ease transportation.

Meanwhile, President Sirleaf also visited the Botoe Barclay Junior and Senior High School in Nyien Community, Bong Mines - where she was received by students and members of the teaching staff.

In a position statement read on behalf of the school, student Hawa Kaizolu of the 11th grade said President Sirleaf’s visit to the campus was a clear manifestation of her vision and commitment to seeing every Liberian child receives quality education.

She thanked President Sirleaf for the construction of a modern school with all necessary facilities to accommodate the students.

The students, through their spokesperson, appealed to President Sirleaf for the fencing of the school to secure the facility, playground for children, among others.

Responding, President Sirleaf congratulated the students for being in school and described it as the best decision ever.

She pledged government’s continued support to education for all.