Dr. Henrique Tokpa Not Desperate to be VP Boakai Running Mate

Fuamah District, Bong County - Internal Affairs Minister Dr. Henrique Tokpa said he is not desperate to become vice standard bearer of the Unity Party.

Dr. Tokpa, former President of Cuttington University in Suakoko, Bong County, said he is more focused on strategizing on how to get Vice President Joseph Boikai elected President than lobbying to become his running mate.

"You can't campaign to become vice President,’’ Tokpa said Thursday while touring development projects in Fuamah District with President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

‘’I believe Joseph Boakai didn't campaign to become Vice President. I am more concerned on how the Unity Party can win a third term rather than contemplating on becoming a vice President.’’

There’s speculation that Tokpa is on a list of individuals being considered as vice standard bearer for the Unity Party ticket.

Some Bong County lawmakers have been pushing for Tokpa to become Boakai’s running mate because it would boost the party’s chances of winning, not just Bong but the central region.

The strategy is to minimize support for Senator Jewel Howard Taylor, who is the vice standard

bearer for the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), headed by George Weah. Senator Taylor

defeated Tokpa in the 2014 senatorial election in Bong County.

The lawmakers who are interested in pushing Tokpa as the UP’s vice standard bearer include

Rep. Prince Moye (Unity Party, District 2), Tokpah Mulbah (PUP, District 1), George Mulbah

(PUP District 3), Corpu Barclay (Unity Party, District 7).

Rep. Moye said he prefers Tokpa because it would improve the UP’s chances.

“This is a man who worked for Cuttington University and left an indelible mark there. He is a unifier. His popularity cuts across Bong,’’ Moye said.

Rep. Mulbah said Tokpa is ‘’one of our most respected sons. He is a humble man and we hope that the vice President selects Tokpa as his running mate.’’

Support for Tokpa is also hitting the airwaves on local radio stations in Bong County. On Super Bongese radio Wednesday, Weah Sondah, a partisan of UP called on Boakai to select Tokpa. “

“His words: "I am calling on the vice President to see reasons to select Tokpa as running mate. I would boost the chances of the party in Bong," he said.

Jackson Taikerweyah, another caller, urged partisans of the party to petition Tokpa for the vice President slot of the party.

Though he’s not desperate, Tokpa said he would be honored to be Boakai’s running mate.

"It is an opportunity that anyone would embrace,’’ he said.

“Yes! I would be happy if I was selected but again I won't campaign to become a vice running mate".