Pres. Johnson-Sirleaf Shuts Down Bong County Technical College

Gbarnga, Bong County - President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Thursday, June 22, 2016, ordered the immediate closure of the Bong County Technical College until September this year.

The President also ordered the account of the college freeze until a new management team takes over. She made the pronouncement when she met protesting of the college.

The Liberian leader she would overhaul the Board of Trustees and the Administrative management of the college to ensure their demands are met.

President Johnson-Sirleaf also instructed the "search committee" of the college President to submit the names of applicants for scrutiny to enable her to make the appointment of the new President of the college before September.

The Liberian leader addressed the students following a tour of the college's facility in Gbarnga.

President Sirleaf also expressed regret over the delay in the construction of the college, despite the disbursement of over five million the United States for the project.

She, however, admonished the students to remain peaceful in their quest for quality education as the government was doing everything possible to address their plights.

For the past two weeks, students of the Bong County Technical College have been protesting against what they termed as "poor learning environment" at the college.

They are demanding a President of the college, the establishments of laboratories, library and the accreditation of the nursing department among others.

The students’ action led the college administration to indefinitely suspend academic activities and also announced that construction works on the science lab, computer lab, and library were ongoing at the school.