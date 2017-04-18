President Sirleaf Breaks Grounds For Road Project in River Gee County

River Gee County - President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has broken grounds for the construction of 130 kilometers road intended to connect River Gee and Sinoe Counties.

The project is estimated at US$1.3m and is funded from tax credit by Euro Logging Company Liberia and is expected to last for 18 months.

Under the arrangement initiated by the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), with Euro Logging Company that allows for redirecting taxes in order to fund the road project.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader performed the ground breaking ceremony in Combat Camp, River Gee County amid huge turnout by citizens of Sinoe and River Gee counties.

Performing the ground breaking, President Sirleaf described the project as remarkable, which aims at addressing the difficult economic challenges faced by the people in the area.

Earlier, the Liberian leader commissioned the newly recognized boundary between River Gee and Grand Gedeh counties.

The peoples of the two counties resolved never again to engage in boundary confrontation.

The commitment was contained in separate statements delivered by the Superintendents of River Gee and Grand Gedeh Counties at a Town Hall Meeting held in Kaliepo, Karweaken, River Gee County over the weekend.

Led by Superintendents Peter Solo and Philip Nyenur of Grand Gedeh and River Gee as well as chiefs, elders, women and the youth committed to upholding the decision reached.

They applauded the government, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Carter Center-Liberia for their intervention in settling a long running boundary dispute between the two counties.

They pledged their commitment to uphold the Resolution signed by maintaining the peace.

Speaking, the Liberian leader commended all actors who helped to achieve the peaceful settlement of the boundary rancor between River Gee and Grand Gedeh Counties.

“I am pleased about this boundary settlement", he noted.

“I want to applaud every one of you.” She encouraged citizens of the two counties to live together in peace and coexist as one people.