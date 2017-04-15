Liberian President Dedicates Several Projects in Grand Gedeh County

Zwedru City, Grand Gedeh County - President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has arrived in Zwedru City, Grand Gedeh County on the final leg of her southwestern tour.

The tour took her to several towns including Zleh City, Gwien Town, Carr Town, Gboleken and Kanweaken in River Gee County dedicating several development projects.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf was earlier welcomed and presented the traditional kola nuts by chiefs and elders as well as local leaders led by Superintendent Peter Solo includingmembers of the County Legislative Caucus.

The Liberian leader later opened the County Service Center and dedicated several development projects.

Among projects dedicated were the Zwedru Water Supply and Sanitation facilities, a modernmarketin Suah Town Community Zwedru,the Zwedru Recreation Center, a Junior High School in the Gboleken Community, Community, and Commissioner Compound in Carr Town and the Zleh Market Building in Zleh Town.

At the opening of the County Service Center, President Sirleaf said the once unfortunate April 14 has been transformed into a peaceful period.

She said such peaceful revolution became possible as a result of the full support and cooperation of the Liberian people.

The Liberian leader commended the people of Grand Gedeh for their desire for peace as evidence of their partnership with the government.

The Liberian Chief Executive emphasized that she did not only come to Grand Gedeh to dedicate projects but to also interact with citizens and thanked them for keeping the peace and their supporting to the government during the last 11 years.

“I want to thank you in a very special way for standing by the government and for the many development I see taking place here in Zwedru City,” she emphasized.

She emphasized the importance of the Local government and the Land Rights Acts, which she described as revolutionary.

Presenting the keys of the County Service Center to Superintendent Peter Solo, President Sirleaf congratulated Grand Gedeansfor the level of development they are carrying on in the county and particularly for keeping the city clean.

She thanked Mayor Ms. Rita W. Kai for her courage and innovation in making the city clean adding: “I have not being everywhere yet; but what I am seeing here means that Zwedru is cleaner than Monrovia,” President Sirleaf told the citizens.

The Liberian leaderthen challenged citizens of various counties living in Monrovia to sometimes go back to their respective counties during weekends to monitor and assess the County Service Center and other development initiatives taking place in theircounties.

For his part Superintendent Peter Solo applauded President Sirleaf for dedicating the County Service Center and assured that the Center will be used for the purpose intended.

He used the occasion to described President Sirleaf as the “Greatest President” ever in the history of Liberia for her abilityto demonstrate leadership at all levels.

Also making remarks was the Acting Chair of the County Legislative Caucus, Hon. Moria T. Waylee, Senator Wesseh, of River Gee County, the Deputy SRSG of UNMIL, a representative of EU, Zwedru City Mayor, USAID among others.

They commended President Sirleaf and the Government of the Republic of Liberia establishing County Service Centers to alleviate the burden of access and to bring the government closer to the people.

They encouraged citizens and residents to make use of the center and protect it for the good of the country and its people.

President Sirleaf also made a brief stopover at the Midwifery Training Program in Douyee Town, Grand Gedeh County enroute to Zleh Town.

She commended the students for being in school despite the difficulties they are encountering. She pledged her government’s continued commitment to their wellbeing among other concerns raised.

She promised to look into concerns raised by the students including the fencing of the school campus, the issue of transportation for the School to effectively carryout its functions and for use by students andpromised to take up the issue of graduates working but not on payroll with Ministry of Health authorities.

The students through Mrs. Smallwood commended Madam President for reopening the institution after many years of closure and for immensely contributing to the development efforts of Liberia.

During her tour, President Sirleaf made several stops along the route and interacted with jubilant citizens.

She presented food and non-food items especially to elderly women and men, students, youths who lined the route to welcome the Liberian leader.

Meanwhile, at dinner held in honor of President Sirleaf, the Women of Grand Gedeh County gowned the Liberian leader for her extraordinary leadership and the many development initiatives in Grand Gedeh County and Liberia in particular.

They said since her ascendancy as President Liberia has been peaceful something they said has motivated their decision to honor and gown her.

Responding, President Sirleaf thanked the women for the honor and praised them for sustaining the peace.

She called on them to continue maintaining and keeping the peace in everything they do.

The Liberian leader promised to work with the County Legislative Caucus to look into some of their concerns proffered.

She congratulated them for standing by the government including their legislators over the past 11 years.

Speaking earlier, the Secretary General of Grand Gedeh Legislative Caucus, Hon. Alex Grant thanked President Sirleaf for taking development to Grand Gedeh County.

He particularly praised President Sirleaf for transmission lines now running through bordering villages.

Hon. Grant said: “I was boned in the late 60s; since that time up to now, I have not seeing wire crossing over in my village, today am seeing it, that’s something good,” he said.

In separate remarks, Superintendent Peter Solo youth, women, chiefs and the Governor Council - praised President Sirleaf for sustaining the peace and the numerous development projects.

In a related development, President Sirleaf on Sunday inspected ongoing works at the Grand Gedeh Community College.

She was met on arrival by the President of the College, Dr. Solomon Jallayon and an array of students. College President Jallayon informed President Sirleaf that the entire project is put at US$1,250,000 and is expected to be completed in December.

Already 30% of the total cost has been advanced to contractors.

Responding, President Sirleaf expressed delight over the level of work that has been done on the college with only 30% committed thus far.