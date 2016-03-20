Unity Party Confident of Fending Off Interests

Bong County - The ruling Unity Party Bong County chapter, despite the threats remains confident on its ability to withstand whatever the opposition may throw ahead of the election.

The party’s Bong County chairman, Robert Womba, told FrontPageAfrica reporter Tuesday via mobile phone that the party was fully aware of subterranean moves by some individuals, whom he did not name, to cause disaffection within the party.

Womba said: “You know, in political parties the concept that operates is the concept of free entry and free exit.

“We are aware of the subterranean moves being made by those who want to defect."

"They started by trying to divide the party to pave the way for them to defect but we remain strong.

“Those who want to defect, we wish them well. I even think it is better for them to leave us to build our party instead of them remaining and undermining us.

“If they want to move to different party, they are welcome but one thing that remains certain is will remain with the party.

He remains an integral component to the party not just in Bong but Liberia.

Good luck to them; we will meet in the field anytime soon.

“But for those of us who were in the trenches to ensure that the Unity Party was born, will remain in it to build and strengthen it to give Liberians the purposeful leadership they deserve.”

Another highly-placed member of the party in the county who spoke with FrontPageAfrica on anonymity said it was glaring that the Unity Party had issues in the county.

He said those “making noise” about leaving the party were only trying to draw attention to their perceived marginalization or simply testing the political waters.

“We are not under any illusion that people will leave when the time comes."

"We are, however, working round the clock to ensure those with electoral value doesn’t join them,” he said.

Attempts to get a reaction from media aide, Mr. Othello Frank, were unsuccessful.