TRANSCO CLSG Launches Key ESMP and RAP Components in Guinea

Abidjan - The Management of TRANSCO CLSG, a regional transmission company responsible for the transmission of affordable and reliable electricity to millions of citizens in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, is holding series of high-level coordination meetings with relevant stakeholders to formally launch key components for the effective implementation of the Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) and Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) in Guinea.

The Director of the Project Implementation Unit (DPIU), Mr. Etienne Bailly is leading a senior level delegation to these meetings in Conakry, which start Tuesday, July 4, 2017 with the holding of a National Monitoring Committee meeting with stakeholders including officials of Government.

During the mission, the TRANSCO CLSG team will award two contracts and subsequently hold kickoff meeting with the Societe De Services Integres D’appui Au Developpement Economique Et Social (Isades) for the establishment of a Baseline Database of the Environmental Component and the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) Data Consolidation of the CLSG project Affected Persons in Guinea.

The TRANSCO CLSG team will also sign another consultancy contract with the Entraide Universitaire Pour Le Developpement (Eupd) for the supervision of the compensation process of Persons Affected by the project in Guinea.

On Wednesday, July 5, 2017, the TRANSCO CLSG delegation will hold kick off meeting with the EPC contractor, JV Angelique and TATA Project Ltd for the transmission line Lot 2 financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Traveling with the DPIU are the Engineering Coordinator, Erik Achi, the Environmental Coordinator, Pakidame Kolani, the Social Safeguard Specialist, Marie Chantel Niambi, the Senior Procurement and Contract Management Specialist, Mohamed Keita and the Communication Officer Sidiki Trawally. The Owner’s Engineer (TRATABEL Belgium) will also attend.

The development of the CLSG interconnection project will support local economies, creates jobs, and moves the CLSG countries toward a more reliable energy future, the General Manager of TRANSCO CLSG, Mohammed M. Sherif has says.

“Our people are waiting to see the reliable and affordable electricity in their homes and communities. This will spur economic growth in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea as well as in Ivory Coast.”