‘Identify Bad Eggs’ in Liberia’s Custom System’ - Nelson Oniyama Urges Liberian Gov’t

Monrovia - Dr. C. Nelson Oniyama, majority owner of Oragon Rent-A-Car International believes he and his company have been treated unfairly by a somewhat corrupt and messy system in Liberia.

Report by Rodney D. Sieh, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The process should be streamlined, improved and made more effective. It should be operated by qualified and honest people.

If the anti-smuggling investigators were honest and qualified, they would have reported correctly that the custom officers, the consignors and consignees are to be held responsible for any international trade of stolen items or vehicles from other countries.

Not innocent buyers who rely on government due diligence and buy vehicles from local sellers - Dr. C. Nelson Oniyama, majority owner of Oragon Rent-A-Car International

“We did everything by the book – and everything right,” he told FrontPageAfrica in an interview this week, as he sought to clarify misconceptions about his car rental brand and his personal reputation.

“The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and custom higher authorities should identify the "bad eggs" and cover ups within their system and punish and replace them appropriately.”

Dr. Oniyama says his anger stems from the poor manner in which authorities rushed to judgment in naming his company, his family and shareholders without coming out with a final report relating to allegations of stolen vehicles in Liberia.

“Here’s what we know. The investigation findings reveal the following from the documents submitted to LRA by Oragon.

The sources of the vehicles, the exporters or consignors in America, are known; The consignees in Liberia, or importers, are known; Duty payments to customs were made by importers; The vehicles were released to consignees by customs and vehicles were registered with Transport Ministry and others parked at lots for sale.”

Like any other buyers of vehicles in Liberia, Mr. Oniyama explains, Oragon bought vehicles from sellers/dealers that had already gone through the process, legally required by the government of Liberia to clear items from the port of entry.

He asks: “Can Oragon or Shareholders be accused of stolen vehicles?, definitely the answer is no!”

The conclusions have led Dr. Oniyama to conclude that there may have been other bad motives for falsely accusing Oragon and its shareholders.

“The Skipping over of exporters, importers or consignees, dealers and sellers, LRA that collected taxes and Customs needs to be investigated.”

In the wake of the mishap in the process that led to the dark clouds over Oragon, Dr. Oniyama is hoping that authorities streamlining the process and making efforts to improve the custom system and make it more effective.

“It should be operated by qualified and honest people. If the anti-smuggling investigators were honest and qualified, they would have reported correctly that the custom officers, the consignors and consignees are to be held responsible for any international trade of stolen items or vehicles from other countries.

“Not innocent buyers who rely on government due diligence and buy vehicles from local sellers.”

Dr. Oniyama says he remains baffled as to why anyone would go this far in trying to injure his reputation and that of shareholders and his family.

“It only shows that there are some wicked folks out there who enjoy doing evil to others.

There is no justifiable reason, considering that Oragon is owned by a hardworking, honest, generous, patriotic, and humanitarian Liberians.

If taken, opinion poll of general the public would overwhelmingly confirm this. In addition to ably running Monrovia Breweries over the years, which is one of the most viable companies, Dr. Nelson Oniyama also has many other personal businesses.

He employed hundreds of Liberians. Oragon, a luxurious business outfit, is one of such businesses.

Neither Oragon nor the shareholders have any criminal records. Therefore attempt to ruin the reputation and image of Oragon and its shareholders is wicked and callous.”

Dr. Oniyama lamented: “These bad people in the Liberian society discourage investors and drive away investors from Liberia to other countries, and impose economic hardship on the Liberian people due to resultant unemployment, inflation and recession - authority should take necessary corrective measures.”

He wondered: “Who will find themselves in our situation and not be disappointed? LRA and custom higher authorities should identify the "bad eggs" and cover ups within their system and punish and replace them appropriately.”